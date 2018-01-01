Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation on monday
By New Agency of Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation to mark the New Year on January 1, at 7.00 a.m.
The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.
He advised television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
