Buhari’s 2011 Running Mate, Pastor Tunde Bakare Declares His Presidential Ambition.. Says ”God Told Him To Run For The Presidency” [VIDEO]

Tunde Bakare, the senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembl has officially declared his Presidential ambition. Pastor Bakare Speaking at the cross over service at The Church’s auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday morning said God has instructed him to return to politics and run for president and lead the nation to prosperity. “I heard the […]

The post Buhari’s 2011 Running Mate, Pastor Tunde Bakare Declares His Presidential Ambition.. Says ”God Told Him To Run For The Presidency” [VIDEO] appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

