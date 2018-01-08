Buhari’s APC government sleeping – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-government to wake up from its slumber. PDP urged government to, as a matter of urgency, address the incessant killings, unemployment and other national issues affecting the country. This is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on […]

Buhari’s APC government sleeping – PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

