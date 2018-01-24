Buhari’s Government Has Failed and Will Continue To Fail – Junaid Reacts Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter
Dr. Junaid Mohammed has reacted to the viral bombshell letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Elder statesman and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Mohammed, a second republic senator maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed and will continue to fail. He pointed out that nothing good will come out of the president’s government. […]
The post Buhari’s Government Has Failed and Will Continue To Fail – Junaid Reacts Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!