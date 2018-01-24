Buhari’s Government Has Failed and Will Continue To Fail – Junaid Reacts Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter

Dr. Junaid Mohammed has reacted to the viral bombshell letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Elder statesman and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Mohammed, a second republic senator maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed and will continue to fail. He pointed out that nothing good will come out of the president’s government. […]

The post Buhari’s Government Has Failed and Will Continue To Fail – Junaid Reacts Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

