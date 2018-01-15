Buhari’s Government Lost 4 Crucial Corruption Cases In 96 Hours – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare was General Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 Presidential Election. He also actively supported President Buhari’s campaign in 2015. He is one of the people respected by the President. This is his assessment of the performance of the PMB/APC government. Watch Video Below… Pastor Tunde Bakare was General @MBuhari’s running mate in […]

The post Buhari’s Government Lost 4 Crucial Corruption Cases In 96 Hours – Pastor Tunde Bakare appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

