Buhari’s Govt Orders Security Agencies to Monitor Social Media Posts of ‘Prominent Nigerians’

The Muhammadu Buhari led federal government of Nigeria has directed security agencies to tackle the propagation of hate speech, especially through social media, TheCable reports.

The order was reportedly given at a security meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, had described the trend of hate speech on social media as worrisome.

“Relevant security agencies should as a matter of urgency tackle the propagation of hate speeches through the social media, particularly by some notable Nigerians,” Ali said.

Top on the agenda were the stringent conditions imposed by the United States government for the sale of 12 Super Tucano A29 planes and other weapons worth $495 million.

It warned that the Armed forces is currently synergising with other security agencies through intelligence sharing and joint operations to address the various security challenges in Nigeria.

The meeting which last led three hours was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, led the security chiefs to the meeting.

The new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, attended the security meeting for the first time since his recent appointment.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

