Buhari’s New Year Message Is Rubbish, They Wrote It For Him… He Didn’t Say Anything – Junaid Mohammed

A frontline northern politician and a former member of the House of Representatives during the defunct Second Republic, Dr Junaid Mohammed in an interview the Thetribune Newspaper described President Buhari’s new year message as rubbish. Excerpts from the interview.. He also said no human law is perfect and therefore there is a need for periodic […]

The post Buhari’s New Year Message Is Rubbish, They Wrote It For Him… He Didn’t Say Anything – Junaid Mohammed appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

