Buhari’s Re-Election Will Further Divide Nigerians – Junaid Mohammed

Dr. Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic legislator, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari not to think about looking for re-election in 2019, saying Nigerians are now isolated under the present government and the circumstance will be additionally intensified if Buhari proceeds past 2019.

Talking with the Press, Junaid additionally excoriated governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who received President Buhari as the sole competitor of the gathering for the 2019 presidential decision.

Junaid, who likewise scrutinized the president’s honesty, reviewed a meeting conceded by Buhari in 2011 where he guaranteed to keep running for just a single term by virtue of his age.

“Most importantly, I don’t know who are the general population asking him to challenge race in 2019. Be that as it may, I knew, he gave a meeting to a national daily paper and said he would challenge and serve for just a single term. There are a significant number of individuals who know the paper and the date of the paper. I accept in the event that he is capable and good he should be bound by what he embraced to do.

“Most Nigerians will state he isn’t the main government official who made a guarantee, yet broke it. I don’t trust it is noteworthy for some individual to make a guarantee and walk on that guarantee basically in light of the fact that it is his own accommodation or his companions or priests instruct him to do as such.”

The frank ex-official likewise proclaimed that Buhari has not done what’s necessary to look for re-decision.

“Second issue needs to do with execution. In a vote based system, for there to be a honest to goodness government, you should win a free, reasonable and tenable decision. Regardless of whether you don’t stop by method for popular government, there is the thing that you bring in political terms, ‘execution authenticity.”

Junaid, who said numerous Nigerians never again have faith in Buhari’s skill to lead the nation, prompted him to go home and deal with his wellbeing in the wake of finishing his term in office.

“Presently, if we somehow happened to be genuine, we would state give this man a chance to stand and we influence him to lose the race. Yet, the dread we have is that by winning the race, by demanding that he should challenge, he should likewise win. That implies fixing.

“He will additionally partition the nation and in the event that he prevails with regards to winning the race, there might be brutality throughout the decision, or after on the grounds that, unmistakably, larger part of Nigerians don’t put stock in his fitness, don’t put stock in his trustworthiness or anything any longer. He has completed one term, let him go home and rest and deal with himself. That is my recommendation”, he said.

Additionally assessing the execution of APC as a decision party since 2015, Junaid said the gathering has neglected to satisfy its guarantees to Nigerians particularly as respects the battle against defilement, enhancing the economy and pursuing an aggregate war against debasement.

He contended that however the APC met a harmed economy, the gathering and its chose government authorities have compounded the circumstance through untruths and unworkable strategies.

“By the guarantees made by the APC government and the lousy cast of characters brought into government, they have fizzled and flopped pitiably. To start with, they guaranteed to take the Boko Haram and thrashing it. Everyone you converse with will reveal to you that Boko Haram is alive. It has not been crushed disregarding the untruths radiating from the administration and a portion of the Generals.

“Besides, they guaranteed to battle debasement. Not just have they induced and supported it, it is presently at the largest amount at the administration. This is the reason we are not making any considerable gouge in the battle against debasement.”

