Bulawayo to undergo rebranding – NewsDay
|
Chronicle
|
Bulawayo to undergo rebranding
NewsDay
BULAWAYO Metropolitan Province minister Angeline Masuku has announced an ambitious plan to rebrand Bulawayo as the best investment destinations in the country within 100 days. BY SHARON SIBINDI/NQOBANI NDLOVU. Speaking at a Press briefing yesterday …
Zimbabwe embarks on massive rebranding exercise
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!