Burna Boy features Lily Allen on New Single “Heaven’s Gate” | Listen on BN
Spaceship Records act Burna Boy keeps up the anticipation for his “Outside” album with this new single “Heaven’s Gate” which features British singer/songwriter, Lily Allen. Listen and Download below: Download
The post Burna Boy features Lily Allen on New Single “Heaven’s Gate” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
