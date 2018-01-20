 Burna Boy: Heaven’s Gate [Video] | Nigeria Today
Burna Boy: Heaven’s Gate [Video]

Posted on Jan 20, 2018

Burna BOy comes through with another hot single and this one is tagged “Heaven’s Gate”. The talented Spaceship Entertainment lead act is set to release an album under Atlantic Records and this joint is the fourth single off the soon to be released body of work titled “Outside”. He is not alone on this magnificent […]

