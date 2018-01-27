 Burna Boy is here to take you “Outside” with New Album | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy is here to take you “Outside” with New Album

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy releases his new project Outside via Bad Habit. The 13 track project is preceded by singles Sekkle Down ft. J Hus, Koni Baje, and Heaven’s Gate featuring Lily Allen which was accompanied with a music video. Burna Boy recently had a private listening party in Lagos on Sunday 21st January 2018 at the […]

The post Burna Boy is here to take you “Outside” with New Album appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.