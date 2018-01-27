Burna Boy is here to take you “Outside” with New Album

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy releases his new project Outside via Bad Habit. The 13 track project is preceded by singles Sekkle Down ft. J Hus, Koni Baje, and Heaven’s Gate featuring Lily Allen which was accompanied with a music video. Burna Boy recently had a private listening party in Lagos on Sunday 21st January 2018 at the […]

The post Burna Boy is here to take you “Outside” with New Album appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

