 Burna Boy thrills at London album release party – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy thrills at London album release party – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Burna Boy thrills at London album release party
The Nation Newspaper
Days after holding a listening party in Lagos, dancehall artiste, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, gave a thrilling experience to a number of his fans in a release party at The Curtain Hotel, London. He treated his fans to performances from songs off the
Burna Boy's New Album 'Outside' Is Here and It's Completely Worth Your TimeOkayafrica

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.