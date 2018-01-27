Burna Boy’s “Outside” Album Is Here

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy released his new project Outside on the 26th of January, 2018.

The 13-track project is preceded by singles Sekkle Down ft. J Hus, Koni Baje, and Heaven’s Gate ft. Lily Allen which is all accompanied by music videos.

Burna Boy recently had a private listening party in Lagos on Sunday 21st January 2018 at the WeRe House Lekki, Lagos and in that same week, shared the “Outside” experience with some his fans and celebrity guests at The Curtain Hotel, London with songs off the album.

In May 2017, Burna Boy headlined his first US show at the PlayStation Theatre, and in November 2017, he sold out a 5,000 seat show at the Apollo Eventim Theatre in London. He was recently featured on Drake’s project More Life on the track titled “Get It Together” ft. Jorja Smith which has been featured on multiple episodes of OVO Sound Radio.

Burna Boy is the only featured artist on Fall Out Boy’s currently released album Mania, Rita Ora’s Your Song remix, and J Hus’ Good Time

Listen to Outside here

Here are the full details on Burna Boy’s new album below:

Burna Boy- Outside

January 26, 2018

(Atlantic Records and Bad Habit)

1. More Life

2. City Vibration

3. Koni Baje

4. Sekkle Down

5. Where I’m From

6. Heaven’s Gate (feat. Lily Allen)

7. Ye

8. Giddem

9. Streets Of Africa

10. Rock Your Body

11. Devil In California

12. Calm Down

13. Outside

