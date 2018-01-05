Business Leadership SA dismayed by Koko’s ‘diabolical’ return to Eskom – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Business Leadership SA dismayed by Koko's 'diabolical' return to Eskom
Business Day
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has expressed "great shock and utter dismay" over the approval given by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to the decision of the Eskom board to reappoint the utility's head of power generation Matshela Koko and …
BLSA: Minister Lynne Brown Has A 'Poor Grasp Of Governance'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!