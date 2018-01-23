Business Man Rapes 16 Year Old Maid
Ibukun a 16-year-old maid who was allegedly raped and impregnated by a businessman, Mr. Adewale Fajemiroye, in the Ikorodu area of the state, is undergoing psychological and medical treatment at a facility of the Lagos State Government. Mr. Adewale who has a wife and family supposedly forced the 16-year-old girl to have an abortion at […]
The post Business Man Rapes 16 Year Old Maid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!