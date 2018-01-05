Buzzing Today: Asisat Oshoala, Chibok Girl Release is a Scam – Nigerians – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Buzzing Today: Asisat Oshoala, Chibok Girl Release is a Scam – Nigerians
Information Nigeria
Nigeria's very own Asisat Oshoala emerges Women's Player of the Year at the just concluded 2017 CAF Awards which took place January 3rd, in Accra Ghana. A teary Oshoala dedicated the award to all the ladies out there thinking of giving up because …
