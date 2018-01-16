 C-River APC accuses Ayade of repackaging foreign rice – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

C-River APC accuses Ayade of repackaging foreign rice – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

C-River APC accuses Ayade of repackaging foreign rice
Vanguard
CALABAR— Cross River State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the governor of the state, Senator Ben Ayade, of repackaging imported rice as state rice produced at the rice village in Ogoja. Governor Ben Ayade. However, Ayade's aide

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.