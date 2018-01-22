C/ River Govt provides succor for Southern Cameroun refugees

The Cross River government on Sunday provided food and non-food items to over 3,000 Southern Cameroonian refugees camping in Ikom local government area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that items included rice, plantain, beans, yam, garri, palm oil, cartons of indomie, toiletries and cooking utensils. Presenting the items, Gov.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

