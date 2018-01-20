 Cabal: Aisha made it clear Buhari no longer in control – Senator Ben Obi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cabal: Aisha made it clear Buhari no longer in control – Senator Ben Obi

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former Presidential adviser on Inter-Party Affairs and the immediate past National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ben Obi has stated that Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has long ago told Nigerians the truth about the current administration. Senator Ben said this while fielding questions […]

Cabal: Aisha made it clear Buhari no longer in control – Senator Ben Obi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.