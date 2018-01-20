Cabals In Government: Reasons Why Aisha Buhari Is Turning Against Her Husband – Sen. Ben Bruce

When President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife retweeted a video were Ben Bruce was criticizing his husband yesterday, Nigerians reacted and understood that even Mr. President’s wife is frustrated on the way his own husband is handling the affairs of the country or should I say the way the cabals are handling the country.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has however reacted to the actions of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Friday. Ben Bruce claims that her actions and utterances suggest she does not belong in the ‘other room’ and has “capacity to lead and lead well”.

He tweeted on his Twitter page thus:

“Let me say that by the actions and utterances of @aishambuhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it‘s my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room’. She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed!”

In the clips from OakTV, the lawmakers had openly accused President Buhari of appointing incompetent people because they “belong to the cabal”. The first one showed Senator Misau on the floor of the Senate, criticizing the president for appointing “an incompetent person” as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

He accused the president of “doing nothing” since he was elected, adding “the president has not taken anything to change this country.” In the second video also from OakTV, Senator Bruce supported Senator Misau’s stance saying Nigeria is becoming lawless.