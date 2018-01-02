CAC leader, Oladeji speaks on Nigeria’s economy in 2018
General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has expressed hope of economic recovery for Nigeria in 2018. Oladeji, who said the restoration of the country’s lost glory would be great, said being on the same page with God, seeking His face in prayers and exhibiting love for the country and its […]
