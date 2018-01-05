CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala

Ex- Super Eagles keeper, Idah Peterside has congratulated Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala for winning the African Women`s player of the year prize for the third time.

Oshoala,23, beat Cameroon`s Gabrielle Aboudi and Chrestina Kgatlana of South Africa at an event organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Accra, Ghana on Thursday.

Peterside told newsmen on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday the Oshoala`s award was a victory for Nigerian football.

“ We are very proud of her. Without her, Nigeria would have left the event empty handed.

“ She should keep the flag flying and we are praying for her, he said.

Peterside said that the event was an emotional one for the Falcons forward.

“ What a night it was for Asisat Oshoala. You could see the emotions that poured out while she spoke. For a long time, the young lady has done well for herself and the country,” he said.

According to him, Oshoala still has more to offer the country despite moving to China to continue her career.

“ Her career is still intact and flourishing while in China. I encourage other female footballers in Nigeria to emulate Oshoala through hard work and dedication,” Peterside said.

In her speech after receiving the award, Oshoala said “It’s been truly an emotional journey through 2017.

“I must say this is one of the special moment in my career because when I left Arsenal and moved to China a lot of people said that, Asisat your career is going to be gone but I told myself that I can do this and I think I have done that.

“ I want to use this opportunity to encourage all the young girls, do not let anyone talk you down, don’t listen to anyone, just follow your heart.” Oshoala said.

Asisat Lamina Oshoala (MON), plays professional football for Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C. in the Chinese Women’s Super League as a forward.

NAN

The post CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

