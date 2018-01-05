 CAF awards: Supporters Club congratulates Oshoala, Ajayi | Nigeria Today
CAF awards: Supporters Club congratulates Oshoala, Ajayi

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcon’s striker, Asisat Oshoala and midfielder, Junior Ajayi, for their awards at the 2017 CAF Awards in Accra, Ghana on Jan. 4. The National Chairman of NFSC, Samuel Ikpea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that he was happy with the achievement of the Nigerian female footballers.

