CAF awards winners

Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday:

Player of the Year

1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

