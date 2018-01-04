 CAF awards winners | Nigeria Today
CAF awards winners

Posted on Jan 4, 2018

Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday:

Player of the Year

1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

