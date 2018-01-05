CAF Awards: Wizkid dressed as if he had lost his way to the ‘gym’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
CAF Awards: Wizkid dressed as if he had lost his way to the 'gym' – Gabby Otchere-Darko
GhanaWeb
A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has criticised the orgnaisers of the CAF Awards for sidelining Ghanaian artistes at the event which was hosted in Accra. Nigerian artistes including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!