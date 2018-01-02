CAF Team Of The Year Shocker: Moses loses Africa’s best right winger to Moroccan

Victor Moses, who has been ranked among the top five players in Africa by CAF and BBC will be named to the ceremonial CAF Team of the year.

The Chelsea right wing-back was shortlisted for the best right-winger in Africa in 2017 by CAF along with Wydad Casablanca star, Mohamed Ounajem and Monaco’s Senegal international, Keita Balde.

Football fans and the general public were given the opportunity to have a say in the selection process for Africa’s finest XI via CAF’s official Facebook and Twitter page.

Based on the outcome of the Twitter poll alone, Ounajem is the best right-winger in Africa after claiming 47 percent of the votes.

Moses clocked in at number two with 46 percent of the votes followed by Balde with 7 percent.

6,030 people participated in the Twitter poll. The CAF Team of the Year would be revealed at the Aiteo CAF Awards Gala 2017 on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

