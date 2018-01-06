Cagliari 0-1 Juventus: Sub-Par Champions Grind Out Tough Win Before Two-Week Break – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Cagliari 0-1 Juventus: Sub-Par Champions Grind Out Tough Win Before Two-Week Break
Sports Illustrated
Juventus went into the Serie A's two-week winter break in good spirits on the back of a 1-0 away win over Cagliari. A controversial goal from Federico Bernadeschi was enough to seal the three points for the reigning champions, as a sub-par Juventus …
Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Juve give Dybala bad news as Mourinho circles
Manchester United sent Paulo Dybala message by Juventus manager Max Allegri
Cagliari 0-1 Juventus: Federico Bernardeschi's late opener wins it for Massimiliano Allegri's side in Sardinia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!