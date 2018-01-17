California Couple arrested for holding their 13 Children Captive “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks”

Police in Riverside County, California has arrested a couple for keeping their 13 children captive in their home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks. The children who ranged from ages 2 to 29 all “appeared malnourished and very dirty,” as they were shackled to their beds “in dark and foul-smelling surroundings”. The incident report revealed that […]

The post California Couple arrested for holding their 13 Children Captive “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

