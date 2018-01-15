Call For Entries: Submission Closing Soon for NollywoodWeek Film Festival 2018

It’s the start of a new year and that can only mean one thing – its time for a new edition of NollywoodWeek film festival, the premiere festival that brings the top Nigerian films to the big screen. Ok, maybe that isn’t the ONLY thing the New Year means but it should definitely be on your radar for 2018.

The organizers are currently in the process of selecting the films for the upcoming 6th edition of the festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 3-6th2018 in Paris, France, the birthplace of cinema.

Previous editions featured top Nigerian films such as The Wedding Party, Kunle Afolayan’s October 1 and the World Premiere of the thriller, Catcher, just to name a few and the festival has hosted many Nigerian directors and stars such as Adesua Atomi, OC Ukeje, Rita Dominique, Ramsey Noah, Chris Attoh and Omoni Oboli. Winners of the festivals have received international exposure and recognition leading to distribution deals and an Angenieux lenses to use towards developing their next projects.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their feature films, short films, music videos or animations for consideration should hurry as the deadline is February 16th.

More information can be found on the festival website www.nollywoodweek.com/submit or on filmfreeway.com/ NollywoodWeekParis.

The post Call For Entries: Submission Closing Soon for NollywoodWeek Film Festival 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

