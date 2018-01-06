Cameroon Separatist Leader Taken Into Custody in Nigeria: Sources – U.S. News & World Report
|
Cameroon Separatist Leader Taken Into Custody in Nigeria: Sources
U.S. News & World Report
ABUJA/DAKAR (Reuters) – A leading member of a separatist movement in Cameroon has been taken into custody in the capital of neighboring Nigeria with his aides, sources and secessionists said on Saturday. The once-fringe Anglophone movement in majority …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!