‘Cameroonian Forces’ Abduct Secessionist Leaders In Abuja

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Gunmen suspected to be Cameroonian security forces have reportedly abducted some leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement, which is seeking independence for the English-speaking part of the country. The alleged abduction happened as the leaders of the group were having a high-powered meeting in Nera Hotel, Abuja on Friday. The group led by Julius Tabe […]

