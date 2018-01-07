‘Cameroonian Forces’ Abduct Secessionist Leaders In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be Cameroonian security forces have reportedly abducted some leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement, which is seeking independence for the English-speaking part of the country. The alleged abduction happened as the leaders of the group were having a high-powered meeting in Nera Hotel, Abuja on Friday. The group led by Julius Tabe […]

The post 'Cameroonian Forces' Abduct Secessionist Leaders In Abuja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

