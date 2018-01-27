CAN Blasts Muslim Leaders Over Herdsmen Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has attacked Jama’atu Nasril Islam(JNI), accusing them of supporting the herdsmen killings. Revd. Musa Asake, the CAN General Secretary was responding to accusations from JNI that CAN were endorsing violence in Nigeria. He said: “Instead of facing reality and admitting its ungodly complicity with the Fulani terrorists, the JNI […]

The post CAN Blasts Muslim Leaders Over Herdsmen Killings appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

