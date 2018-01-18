Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University

Many students always have this question about Studying Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University, well from my research about this question i don’t it will work because its compulsory in all Nigeria higher institutions that you must credit English,Literature,CRS and Mathematics with any other 1 art subject to study mass comm. You know […]

The post Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University appeared first on Ngyab

