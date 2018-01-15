Can India Really Play ‘Best Friends’ to Israel, Palestine and Iran at the Same Time? – Haaretz
Can India Really Play 'Best Friends' to Israel, Palestine and Iran at the Same Time?
Netanyahu calls India – Israel relations a 'marriage made in heaven'. For the arms trade and public relations, it certainly is. But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage – and that might be …
India, Israel declare new era in ties with nine new agreements
Israel PM Netanyahu hails Narendra Modi as a 'revolutionary leader'
India, Israel to expand cooperation to new areas
