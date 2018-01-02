 CAN, Kumuyi preach righteousness, obedience, others – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN, Kumuyi preach righteousness, obedience, others – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

CAN, Kumuyi preach righteousness, obedience, others
Guardian (blog)
The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged Nigerians to repent so that God could heal the land and restore losses of the past years. He also called on the three tiers of government to make dividends of
New Year: CAN tasks Nigerians on political activismVanguard
Shun Hate, Inciting Speeches, CAN Tells PoliticiansTHISDAY Newspapers
2018: God will restore our losses if…, says CANNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.