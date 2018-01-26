 CAN splits over plot to remove youth wing president | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN splits over plot to remove youth wing president

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

CHRISTIANS Association Nigeria, CAN, has been engulfed in crisis following alleged plot by some leaders of the association to cut short the tenure of the current leadership of its youth wing led by Engr. Daniel Kadzai. Already, the 19 northern states chairmen of the CAN youth wing have threatened to resist any attempt by the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.