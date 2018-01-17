CAN Urges FG To Proscribe Miyetti Allah

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) a terrorist organisation. At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, addressed by CAN’s national general secretary, Rev. Musa Asake, the organization said leaders of MACBAN should be arrested and […]

The post CAN Urges FG To Proscribe Miyetti Allah appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

