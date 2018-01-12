Canon filed more than 3,000 patents in 2017, keeping up a 32-year streak
Canon patents that were approved in the U.S. last year averaged roughly nine patent applications every day, topping over 3,000. That’s the 32nd year in a row that the company has made the top five.
The post Canon filed more than 3,000 patents in 2017, keeping up a 32-year streak appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!