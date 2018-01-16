Cape nightclub extortion accused charged with murder – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Cape nightclub extortion accused charged with murder
Eyewitness News
Details have emerged in the Cape Town Magistrates Court of Nafiz Modack and Jacques Cronje's alleged involvement in the stabbing of a bouncer at Cubana in Greenpoint. Picture: SAPS. Nafiz Modack · Nafiz Modack case. Email; Print. Share · Kevin Brandt …
