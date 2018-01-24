Carabao Cup: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea – match into second half

Eden Hazard attempts another dummy in midfield, allowing the ball to skim between his legs.
Nacho Monreal read it like a book though and pounces.
Ngolo Kante fouls the Spaniard, but Arsenal are on the front foot.
Granit Xhaka curls a shot over the top from 25 yards,
KICK-OFF
Half Time: ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
As we enter the break, things have certainly settled down after the frantic start to the game. Much of that owes to Arsenal awaking from their early slumber, during which Eden hazard opened the scoring.
The Gunners took just five minutes to draw level as Nacho Monreal’s header found the back of the net with the help of a double deflection off Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger, but it was harsh on Chelsea who have been the better team.
Regardless, it’s still all to play for with a place in the Carabao Cup final the prize. You get the sense we’re in for a treat in the second half. S
Follow Match Updates Below
45+3min: Close from Ozil! The midfielder collects the ball in a small pocket of space on the edge of the box before his clipped effort across goal takes a crucial deflection before bouncing narrowly wide.
45+2: Elneny lines up a shot from 25 yards which Kante bravely blocks. The Gunners scream handball but referee Oliver allows play to continue.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
45+1: There will be THREE minutes of added time at the Emirates.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
Arsenal do not look convincing at the back, either on the floor or on the ground.
Another Chelsea cross bobbles about the dangerzone before finally one of the home team take command.
Having said that Chelsea have come up with a grand total of one shot on target so far in this half.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
There is a bit of spice bubbling away in the Carabao pot.
Laurent Koscielny goes in hard on Eden Hazard, who leaps out of the way, but not without leaving some of his studs behind on the Frenchman’s thigh.
Three to the break after an absorbing first half.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
40; Andreas Christensen sticks a hefty shoulder in the back of Mesut Ozil to stop the Arsenal string-puller in his tracks.
Christensen was just the man at the front of the Blues queue. There was a whole hosts of visitors keen to do the dirty on Ozil.
Antonio Conte clearly does not want the German to have any time on the ball.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
39: Chelsea swarm around Ozil in midfield but they’re adjudged to have overstepped the mark as the German wins a free-kick. He floats a cross into the area but Monreal’s header is comfortably saved by Caballero.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
37: Hazard spins away from Koscielny with ease down the left flank before driving into the area where Mustafi turns his cross behind for a corner. Rudiger jumps to meet the delivery, but his looping header is gathered by Ospina.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
35: Arsenal look exposed as Hazard receives the ball in the final third, but Mustafi is quickly across to confront and dispossess the Belgian.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
33: Barkley flies into a challenge on Koscielny down the right flank, handing Arsenal a free-kick. Xhaka whips a shot towards goal but Caballero is on alert to tip it over for a corner.
31: YELLOW! Wilshere just overruns the ball in midfield, lunges into a challenge on Barkley and picks up a booking.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
30: SUB! Willian’s race is run and his departure allows Ross Barkley to make his Chelsea debut, following his £15m move from Everton.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
27: Cause for concern on the Chelsea bench as Willian pulls up with an injury. Medical staff are on the field to see whether he can continue…
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
25: Incredible scenes at the Emirates! Pedro keeps Azpilicueta’s deep cross in play right on the byline. Ospina races of his line to confront the Spaniard, but Hazard is unable to exploit the open goal as his Rabona cross is cleared.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
21: CHANCE! Lacazette is invited to chase a long ball into Chelsea territory, but having gathered the ball, Christensen dispossesses him and Caballero gathers.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
20: CHANCE! Hazard beautifully leaves Pedro’s pass to release Willian through on the Arsenal goal, but the Brazilian drags a left-footed shot wide.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
17: YELLOW! Arsenal clear the corner again and this time break through Ozil. His darting run into opposition territory is cut short by Hazard, who is booked for his troubles.
ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (AGG 1-1)
16: Arsenal clear the initial corner but Chelsea remain on the front foot as Willian wins another corner off Elneny.
15: Back come Chelsea as Moses leaves Maitland-Niles to dead on the right flank before his cross is turned behind for a corner by Elneny.
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-1 CHELSEA (Rudiger OG, 12)
Chelsea’s lead lasts just five minutes as the Arsenal haul themselves level in fortuitous circumstances. Nacho Monreal rises high to power a header towards goal and a double deflection off Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger sends the ball beyond Caballero. Game on!
ARSENAL 0-1 CHELSEA (AGG 0-1)
10: Caballero has picked up a knock in the process of thwarting Wilshere, but he’s able to continue after being seen to by medical staff.
ALAN SMITH ON THE GANTRY
“Once he’s laid in Eden Hazard there you just know the Belgian is going to score, and it was an assured finish. It’s been a brilliant start from Chelsea.”
ARSENAL 0-1 CHELSEA (AGG 0-1)
9: CLOSE! Arsenal look to wake from their slumber as Iwobi’s fired pass sets Wilshere free in the area. His first touch is ever so slightly too heavy, allowing Caballero to claw the ball away at the second time of asking.
ALAN SMITH ON THE GANTRY
“Once he’s laid in Eden Hazard there you just know the Belgian is going to score, and it was an assured finish. It’s been a brilliant start from Chelsea, but you have to say it’s a shocking one from the home team.”
Well you have to say that’s been coming. Chelsea have been razor sharp in the opening exchanges and Eden Hazard has been at the heart of it. Pedro slips the Belgian through the lethargic Arsenal backline and he coolly slots the champions into the lead.
“The linesman doesn’t need VAR there because he gets it spot on. But Arsenal haven’t started well, they’re playing into Chelsea’s hands at the moment.”
ARSENAL 0-0 CHELSEA (AGG 0-0)
5: DISALLOWED GOAL! Pedro powers a brilliant header into the back of the Arsenal net but it’s chalked off for offside – and it’s the correct decision, with VAR not called into action. An early warning for Arsenal.
ARSENAL 0-0 CHELSEA (AGG 0-0)
4: Chelsea take the corner short and find Moses in space on the edge of the area, but after digging the ball from under hi feet, he drags a poor effort wide.
3: Chelsea start brightly with Hazard looking sharp in the final third. Arsenal give away possession deep inside their own half and Chelsea work it to Bakayoko, whose drive deflects behind for a corner.
ARSENAL 0-0 CHELSEA (AGG 0-0)
1: So for the fifth time this season and the third time this month Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns! There has been nothing to separate them so far this season but tonight there must be a winner.
ARSENAL 0-0 CHELSEA (AGG 0-0)
KICK-OFF! Referee Michael Oliver blows his whistle for the first time and Chelsea get the game underway!
THE TEAMS EMERGE
Laurent Koscielny and Cesar Azpilicueta lead Arsenal and Chelsea out of the tunnel and onto the pitch at the Emirates – kick-off in this Carabao Cup semi-final second leg is just moments away!
CHARLIE’S PREDICTION
The big question is whether Arsenal can defend. They’ve done it in the two meetings at Stamford Bridge this season, where they looked to suffocate Chelsea, but at the Emirates it was very different, when they conceded twice and Alvaro Morata should have had a hat full.
I’m really looking forward to sitting back and watching this game, just like I was with Liverpool v Manchester City, and I think it will be an exciting encounter, but I fear Hazard will hand out the decisive punishment.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3, Hazard first goalscorer (85/1 with Sky Bet)
FACTS AND FIGURES
This will be the fifth meeting in all competitions between the two sides this season – the third time they’ve met five times in a single campaign and first since 2003-04 (also 1946-47).
Indeed, the last time two top-flight clubs drew five games against each other in a single season was Arsenal versus Liverpool back in 1979-80. In fact, the only other occasion that this happened involved Chelsea (versus Burnley in 1955-56).
After failing to reach the final in five of their first six League Cup semi-finals in which they failed to win the first leg, the Gunners have progressed from two of the last three (2006-07 vs Spurs & 2010-11 vs Ipswich).
Chelsea have lost just once in their last eight away games versus Arsenal in all competitions (W3 D4 L1).
Arsenal and Chelsea have both made the League Cup final on seven previous occasions – only four teams have reached the final more times (Liverpool 12, Man Utd 9, Aston Villa 8, Spurs 8).
Arsene Wenger has reached the League Cup final twice as Arsenal manager (2007 and 2011), but it remains the only domestic trophy he’s not won with the Gunners.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!