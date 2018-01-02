 Cardi B ditches huge engagement ring in wake of Offset cheating scandal – Metro | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cardi B ditches huge engagement ring in wake of Offset cheating scandal – Metro

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Metro

Cardi B ditches huge engagement ring in wake of Offset cheating scandal
Metro
Cardi B hosted a huge New Year's Eve party in New York but noticeably went without her huge engagement ring. The Bodak Yellow rapper blasted her fiance Offset after it came to light he'd been cheating after his iCloud was hacked, revealing images of
Cardi B. is not wearing engagement ring after warning Offset about cheatingRolling Out
Cardi B Willing To Give Offset 2nd Chance After Cheating But Will Be Fine Dumping Him If She MustHollywood Life
Cardi B Ditches Engagement Ring After Warning Offset About CheatingThe Blast
Hip-Hop Wired –Amoré (press release) (blog) –Brinkwire (press release)
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.