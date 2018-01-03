 Cardi B Strips To Her Bra To Thank God In New Celebration (Instagram Video) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cardi B Strips To Her Bra To Thank God In New Celebration (Instagram Video)

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

2017 was indeed a massive year for Cardi B, who broke into the 2018 Grammy nominations list for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’. To kick start the New Year, the female rapper stripped to her bra, while tying a headscarf to thank God and her fans for the […]

The post Cardi B Strips To Her Bra To Thank God In New Celebration (Instagram Video) appeared first on Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.