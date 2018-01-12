 Cardinal Onaiyekan inaugurates new AACMO EXCO Jan 14 | Nigeria Today
Cardinal Onaiyekan inaugurates new AACMO EXCO Jan 14

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Metropolitan See of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John cardinal Onaiyekan will this Sunday, January 14, inaugurate the newly elected executive council of the AACMO. The event, billed to hold at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, OLQN Pro-Cathedral, Area 3, Garki, will commence with a Holy Mass followed by an interactive session of […]

