Catalan Parliament Delays Vote To Re-elect Puigdemont As Leader

Catalan parliament has postponed a vote to re-elect the fugitive separatist Carles Puigdemont as leader of the region but vowed to continue to push for him to be appointed at a later date. Roger Torrent, the pro-independence speaker of the house, said at a press conference on Tuesday that there would not be a vote […]

