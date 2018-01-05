 Catalonia: Messi, Barca agree to exit plan: report | Nigeria Today
Catalonia: Messi, Barca agree to exit plan: report

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Football, Sports

Lionel Messi could leave FC Barcelona without a transfer fee if Catalonia ceded from Spain and the club did not compete in any of Europe’s top four leagues. El Mundo, a leading Spanish newspaper, on Friday reported this, citing a clause in his new contract. Barca’s all-time top goalscorer signed the contract in November, seven months before his old deal expired.

