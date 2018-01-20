Catherine Zeta-Jones distances herself from Michael Douglas harassment claims – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Catherine Zeta-Jones distances herself from Michael Douglas harassment claims
Eyewitness News
Zeta-Jones has distanced herself from sexual assault allegations surrounding her husband, as the claim dates back to before she married the star. FILE: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend The Actor's Fund Career Transition For Dancers 2017 …
Catherine Zeta Jones reveals fears her teen daughter might face sexual harassment at work
Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment
'He was honest': Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband Michael Douglas after sexual misconduct allegation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!