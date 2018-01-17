Catholic Bishops to FG: Be decisive in tackling problems, danger looms
Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have charged the Federal Government to be decisive in tackling the various evils bedevilling the country. They said “if we do not find a credible solution to the problems, Nigeria might face a most uncertain future.” The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Archdiocese; Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo […]
