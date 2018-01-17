 Catholic Bishops to FG: Be decisive in tackling problems, danger looms | Nigeria Today
Catholic Bishops to FG: Be decisive in tackling problems, danger looms

Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have charged the Federal Government to be decisive in tackling the various evils bedevilling the country. They said “if we do not find a credible solution to the problems, Nigeria might face a most uncertain future.” The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Archdiocese; Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

