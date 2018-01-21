Cattle breeders ready to pay levies, taxes to Anambra – Chairman

Alhaji Bello Maigari, Chairman of Amansea Cattle Market, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, said his members were ready to contribute to the economy of the state through payment of all the levies and taxes. Maigari who spoke on Sunday in Awka, while briefing newsmen, described the relationship between the cattle breeders and host communities in Anambra as cordial. He said that currently, his members only pay veterinary services levy, but noted that they were in talks with officials of the state government to work out an internal revenue arrangement to be paid to the state.

