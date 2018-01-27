Cattle Colonies: I will not surrender Benue land to foreigners – Ortom
The Executive Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has said that President Muhammad Buhari should be wary of the people who are around him. He said this while reacting to a statement from the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali who blamed the attacks in Benue on the anti-open grazing law in the state. Ortom described the […]
